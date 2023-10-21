A clear and emphatic statement has been conveyed to the seven Supreme Court Justices responsible for considering the appeal brought forth by three presidential candidates against President Bola Tinubu.

FCT, Abuja - The presiding judges for the much anticipated Supreme Court case between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been urged to put the country's interest first during the proceedings' resumption.

Comrade Timi Frank, a former deputy spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made this appeal via a statement made available to Legit.ng in Abuja on Saturday, October 21.

It is believed that a hearing notice from the court has been sent to the parties in the case fixed for Monday, October 23.

A seven-man panel of Justices has been lined up to hear the appeals filed by three presidential candidates challenging the outcome of the February 25 election and the tribunal's subsequent dismissal of their petitions.

The candidates are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Chichi Ojei of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The Supreme Court Justices to sit on the appeals include Justices Musa Dattijo Muhammad, Uwani Musa Abba Aji, Lawal Garba, Helen M. Ogunwumiju, I.N. Saulawa, Tijjani Abubakar and Emmanuel Agim.

Appealing to the Justices, Frank said:

“We know there will be intense pressure on you, Justices, to do the wrong thing. There will be promises, gifts and inducements.

“Some of you are about to retire. What reputation do you want to retire with? Do you want to retire with blood-stained wealth, given the number of people whose blood were shed during the election without peace in your conscience? You can be vindicated today by man who wants you people to do injustice and inflict more pains on Nigerians. Will you also be vindicated by God? What do you want to be remembered for upon retirement?”

Timi Frank to judges: "Save Nigeria's democracy"

He added that his appeal is not about Atiku, Obi, or the APM party "but about the legacy and precedent you will hand down in Nigeria.

Frank stated that the Supreme Court is the last line of defence of democracy, and the rule of law must fulfil its duty, which is the moment to do so.

He urged the justices not to seek to protect the interests of one party or man against over 200 million Nigerians, home and abroad, who are now anxiously waiting for truth to prevail.

He said:

“We urge the Justices to be bold and courageous like the Kenyan Supreme Court Justices that today are a shining example and a reference point as an upright and unbiased judiciary in the continent of Africa.

“Defend our laws. We are not demanding for you to do anything against the law as Nigerians, but respect the constitution, which forbids candidates from presenting forged certificates to INEC.”

