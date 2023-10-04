The Chicago State University's registrar, Caleb Westberg, has made a deposition that President Bola Tinubu is a male

Westberg also said the same Tinubu who attended Southwest College was the same who graduated from the Chicago State University

According to the registrar, the same Tinubu is the current president of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Illinois, US - The registrar of the Chicago State University, Caleb Westberg, has testified that President Bola Tinubu, who attended Southwest College, was the same who attended and graduated from the institution in 1979.

While making a deposition, Westberg stated that the same Tinubu, who is a make, is the current Nigerian President, The Punch reported.

CSU Registrar speaks on Tinubu's gender before Atiku's lawyer Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

The registrar made the testimonies available at the office of the counsel to Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Angela Liu, Dechert LLP, on 35 West Wacker Drive, Suite 3400, Chicago, IL 60601.

Chicago State University registrar makes deposition about President Tinubu

Atiku recently got the Illinois court order that compelled the Chicago State University to release President Bola Tinubu's academic records.

According to the registrar, the admission letter that the Chicago State University issued to Tinubu showed that the Nigerian president is a male

Michael Hayes represented the university, while five other lawyers joined via Zoom from Liu's firm.

Lawyers Victor P. Henderson and Oluwole Afolabi appeared as counsels for Tinubu.

We receive 5 to 30 enquiries about Tinubu daily, CSU

He said:

“There were materials in Mr. Tinubu’s records that show that he was a male. I see the application to CSU. Mr Tinubu identified himself as a male. His letter of admission identified him as a male. It says: ‘Dear Mr. Tinubu."

In the deposition, the registrar disclosed that his office was getting 5 and 30 enquiries about Tinubu but said they were not notifying the president about the development.

He said:

“We believe Bola Tinubu, who attended CSU, is the same person who is the president of Nigeria today.”

"Better ways to unseat Bola Tinubu": Omokri tells Atiku on certificate digging

Legit.ng earlier reported that a PDP Chieftain, Reno Omokri, has urged critics of President Bola Tinubu to desist from digging into his academic records.

The former presidential aide noted that there are many ways to unseat the President than trying to find errors in his academic records.

According to Omokri, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP would be a better president than Tinubu, but that does not mean that Tinubu did not finish at Chicago State University.

Source: Legit.ng