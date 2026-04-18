England international Harry Kane has matched Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo's UEFA Champions League record

Kane has guided Bayern Munich to the semifinal this season following their win over Real Madrid

The former Tottenham Hotspur player has been consistent in the European tournament making him one of the most lethal forwards

England international Harry Kane matched another record previously held by Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Champions League.

The Bayern Munich forward is currently enjoying the finest season of his career, both in the German Bundesliga and the UCL.

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane equals Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo’s UEFA Champions League record. Photo by: Stuart Franklin - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Kane equals Ronaldo's UCL record

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has made a total of 56 goal contributions in 42 matches this season, according to Transfermarkt.

The Arsenal academy graduate became the first English player since 1931 to score that number of goals.

The England international achieved the remarkable record in one of the toughest leagues in the world, as he has scored more than 12 goals in three consecutive Champions League seasons.

The former Leicester City star hit 50 goals in Bayern's 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo set the standard for sustained excellence in the competition, achieving the milestone across seven straight seasons between 2011/12 and 2017/18.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney held the record before Kane hit 34 goals twice while playing in a top league.

Kane on course for 60 goals

Former Millwall star Harry Kane is on course to reach a remarkable 60 goals in a single season.

According to SI, only eight players in history have achieved that feat at a top European club, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both doing it twice.

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo hit the 60-goal mark in the 2011/12 season with Los Blancos before surpassing it with 61 goals in the 2014/15 campaign.

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane scores his 50th goal this season against Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League semifinal. Photo by: Adam Pretty.

Source: Getty Images

Kane could also match the 61-goal milestone if he scores in every remaining match before the end of the 2025/26 season.

However, even if Kane surpasses 60 goals, he would still fall short of Bayern Munich’s all-time single-season record.

That record is held by the legendary Gerd Müller, who scored 66 goals during the 1972/73 season.

Müller’s tally, which is level with Hungarian icon Ferenc Deák, is only surpassed by Lionel Messi’s incredible 73-goal season for Barcelona in 2011/12.

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Harry Kane as he equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring record in the UEFA Champions League. Read them below:

@JPearce1946 said:

"He keeps breaking records but is still underrated in this country. SCANDALOUS

@macjerrych53857 added:

"MBAPPÉ WAS SMILING AFTER HARRY KANE'S GOAL!

"HE KNOWS HE WILL BE THE NEXT ONE TO STEP UP!"

@CKildim added:

"5 straight games impacting vs Real, Kane really owns this matchup at this point 🔥."

Opta predicts winner of UCL after Arsenal beat Bayern

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta's supercomputer has updated its predictions for this season’s UEFA Champions League after Arsenal defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

The two teams clashed in a top-of-the-table match in England, and it was the London side that prevailed thanks to goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli.

Source: Legit.ng