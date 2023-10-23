The Supreme Court has said there are conflicting letters from the Chicago State University (CSU) on President Bola Tinubu’s certificate.

Justice John Okoro, Chairman of the 7-member panel hearing the application of Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), filed against the victory of President Bola Tinubu, said this on Monday.

Speaking at the hearing on Monday, Justice Okoro said criminal matters have to be proved beyond reasonable doubt.

“But in this case, there are two conflicting letters from the CSU – one authenticating the president’s certificate and another discrediting it. Which do we rely on?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar media team and aides has described as inconsequential, attempts by the media team of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to destroy his image.

Source: Legit.ng