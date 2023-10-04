Chicago State University (CSU) has told the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar's lawyer that President Bola Tinubu is the same person who attended the university

CSU registrar, Caleb Westberg, said the gender of the student admitted by the university is male and not female

Westberg stated this while giving an oral deposition to support the documents on President Tinubu

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Chicago, United States - The registrar of Chicago State University (CSU) Caleb Westberg said the Bola Tinubu who attended the university is the same as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Westberg said the school was bombarded with many enquiries between five and 30 daily about Tinubu, PM News reported.

Chicago State University tells Atiku's lawyer that same Tinubu attended the university Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He said the university never notified Tinubu about the flood of enquiries they received.

He stated this during the deposition in the office of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar’s lawyer, Angela Liu, at West Wacker Drive in Chicago, on Tuesday, October 3.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We believe Bola Tinubu who attended CSU is the same person who is the president of Nigeria today”

Atiku’s lawyers asked him why he believes President Tinubu is the same person who attended CSU, Westberg said Bola Tinubu matched the records in their file against the information provided by the student or on behalf of the student.

Tinubu who attended CSU is male

Speaking on the gender of the student admitted in 1977 from South West College, Westberg said Tinubu applied to the university as a male and a letter of admission was issued to a male.

Atiku’s lawyers inspect documents as CSU releases Tinubu’s academic record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku and his legal team are reportedly weighing the next action after CSU released the academic records of President Tinubu.

CSU released Tinubu’s document to Atiku on Monday, October 2, in compliance with the order of a United States District Court in the Northern District of Illinois.

Atiku silent as Chicago State University releases Tinubu’s records

Atiku was yet to react after CSU released Tinubu's academic records.

The PDP candidate had requested for the academic records of Tinubu to back his allegation of forgery against the president.

Tinubu’s coursemate at Chicago University swears affidavit

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan, gave a fresh update concerning the authenticity of the certificate of President Tinubu from the Chicago State University.

Omokri said a Nigerian man identified as Olajide Adeniji had sworn an affidavit that he was a classmate of President Tinubu at Chicago State University.

Source: Legit.ng