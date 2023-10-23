Atiku Abubakar's camp has urged President Bola Tinubu to come out clean regarding his academic records

Paul Ibe, Atiku's aide made this assertion while raising alarm that Tinubu's camp is working to further tarnish the image of the former VP

This is coming a few hours after Atiku's wife, Titi Abubakar claimed Nigerians don't support her pet project because she's married to the politician

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 presidential election, has described as inconsequential, attempts by the media team of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to destroy his image.

Atiku clears the air on affidavit, tells Tinubu to do the same

At a press conference in Abuja, on Sunday, October 23, Paul Ibe, an aide to Atiku, made this assertion as he addressed the allegations against Atiku by Tinubu against the former Vice President, The Guardian reported.

They urged Tinubu to stop chasing shadows and put to rest the issues surrounding his certificates obtained from the Chicago State University (CSU).

Ibe said Tinubu’s team appears fixated on an inconsequential alleged discrepancy in the day/date of an affidavit deposed to by Atiku to officially change his name over 50 years ago.

As reported by Vanguard, Atiku's camp however challenged Tinubu and his team to stop chasing shadows, spare Nigeria’s image further damage by coming clean on the myriad of controversies surrounding his “life of forgeries.”

Supreme Court hears Atiku, PDP’s appeal against Tinubu

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has commenced proceedings in the three appeals challenging the election victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The court began today's proceedings with the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice John Okoro is leading the court’s seven-member panel.

“Nigerians not supporting my pet project because I’m Atiku’s wife”: Titi laments

Titi Abubakar, the wife of the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 election, has revealed to Nigerians how she was neglected and got no assistance because she is married to Atiku Abubakar.

According to her, people have refused to support her pet project, Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation, just because she is Atiku's wife.

“I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for WAEC”: Atiku reacts to alleged certificate forgery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku responded to allegations that he forged his secondary school certificate with the name “Sadiq Abubakar” in his O’level certificate.

Atiku confirmed that his O’level carried the name “Sadiq Abubakar” but swore an affidavit after he passed his exam to change his name. Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the PDP, confirmed Atiku’s response via a social media post on Tuesday, October 10.

