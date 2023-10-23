President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that the student loan programme he signed into law earlier in the year will commence full operation in January 2024.

Obasanjo stated this in Abuja on Monday, October 23, at the 29th Nigeria Economic Summit organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

At the event, Tinubu assured Nigerians that government-owned tertiary institutions will no longer go on strike.

He admitted that Nigerians are feeling the short-term negative impact of his reforms but promised that everyone will soon enjoy the benefits.

Source: Legit.ng