FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has revealed what he loves to do in his spare time aside from his national assignment

The former governor of Rivers state disclosed that he loves cooking and is not ashamed of doing so

Wike made this disclosure during a media chat with newsmen and his position has got many talking on social media

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has maintained that he feels very proud of his cooking skills.

Why do I love cooking? Wike explains

Speaking on his viral culinary skills during a media chat on Thursday, October 19, Wike said cooking takes his time and attention away from politics.

He said:

“I feel proud I can cook, and I am happy when I eat it. I’m satisfied.”

Recall that Wike became a sensation in a trending video some days ago that showed him cooking food in the kitchen while entertaining Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other guests at his residence in Abuja.

Reacting to the development, Wike, however, shared a personal perspective on the matter, revealing that his upbringing had instilled in him a sense of responsibility in the kitchen, Channels TV reported.

The minister noted that while some persons may find cooking a waste of time, he finds cooking interesting and deeply satisfying.

Wike explains in the video below how cooking is not a waste of time for him

The video trends and got many talking. Watch the video below:

