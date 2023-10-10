The former governor of Rivers state and minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike has accused the EU of not minding its business

Wike faults the EU for interfering in Nigeria's internal affairs as he rejected the commission's report on the 2023 presidential election

The minister maintained that the EU's observation report for the disputed 2023 polls, contradicts the realities in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has kicked against what he termed interference in the internal affairs of Nigeria by the European Union (EU).

2023 polls: Wike says the EU report is different from what transpired in Nigeria

The former governor of Rivers state also rejected the position of the EU Observation Mission in the recently concluded general election in Nigeria, The Cable reported.

Wike spoke on Monday, October 9, while receiving the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, in his office in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Wike in a statement by Anthony Ogunleye, director of press, office of the minister, observed that the Mission did not have adequate personnel in the country to cover the elections, Premium Times reported.

He described the commission’s position that the government stifled the opposition in the state at the time as inaccurate.

Wike stressed that the priority now is how the EU can support Nigeria to grow its economy and create jobs to positively impact the lives of the citizens.

Read Wike's full statement here:

