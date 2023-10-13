FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has it that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, October 13, pulled the Federal Capital Territory Administration, (FCTA), out of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Why Tinubu pulled FCT out of TSA, Wike speaks

This move by the president was to effectively pave the way for the Nyesom Wike-led FCTA to utilize the territory’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the development of the nation’s capital, Vanguard reported.

Wike who made this disclosure during a news conference on Friday in Abuja, hinted further that President Tinubu has approved the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission, to allow for staff career progression.

