Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has directed the executive secretary of the FCDA, Shehu Ahmed Hadi, to explain the compensation for the national mosque

Wike gave the directive to the secretary while receiving leadership of the National Mosque, adding that the claim that he supported policies against certain religions was politics

Some part of the Central Mosque land was marked for demolition because of the Road expansion, the management is asking for compensation in terms of land

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has issued a query to the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr Shehu Ahmed Hadi, over the land of the national mosque.

According to Daily Trust, the former governor told Hadi to explain the position of the National Mosque as well as the compensation plan for it.

It was earlier reported that some part of the National Mosque's land would be affected by the planned road expansion, and the management has demanded compensation in terms of other plots.

Wike receives management of Abuja national mosque in his office

The minister gave the directive when members of the National Mosque Management Committee led by its Chairman, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, visited him in Abuja.

Wike, a two-term governor of Rivers State, also debunked the claim that his administration was against certain religious alignments through the policies it promoted.

His statement reads in part:

“I want to start from what I was told; that I instructed the demolition of the National Mosque. I want you to know that in politics, people will use a lot of things to fight their opponents."

He went further to extol his respect for the Sultan of Sokoto, H.M. Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, adding that he did not only see him as statesman but also as a elder brother.

