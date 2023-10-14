Nyesom Wike, alongside Saraki, Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal was in the 2023 presidential race under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

Atiku defeated the trio and emerged as the flagbearer of the nation's political party in May 2022

However, the issue of zoning generated confusion among the bigwigs of the PDP as the Southern politicians insisted it was the turn of the region to take over from the outgoing administration led by a Northerner, which eventually did not see the light of day

The real reason for Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki's recent bromance has been revealed.

The search for the next national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party continues, Saturday PUNCH has uncovered the reason former Rivers state governor and Saraki visited one another.

Recall that Saraki and Wike in May 2022, contested the PDP presidential primary, but lost to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who emerged as the flagbearer of the party after securing 371 votes.

Call for Wike's sanction heightens in PDP

Saraki was appointed to the PDP/Atiku’s campaign team and worked for the party in the presidential election while Wike alongside his G5 faction called for the removal of the suspended national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and also worked against the interest of Atiku and the party in the 2023 presidential election.

The former governor of Rivers state who worked for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress was appointed minister of FCT but declared that he remained a member of the PDP only working with Tinubu to transform Nigeria.

As the call for Wike to be sanctioned gathers momentum in the party, many members of the PDP are also demanding the replacement of the acting national chairman, Umar Damagum.

In a new twist, Wike on Tuesday, October 10, stormed Saraki’s house located at Lake Chad Crescent, Maitama, Abuja.

Wike, Saraki's meeting for PDP nation chairmanship position, source reveals

A credible source who is a high-ranking PDP National Working Committee (NWC) member revealed to Saturday PUNCH that the issue about who would succeed Damagum was part of the reason Wike visited Saraki.

A source in the party who pleaded anonymity disclosed that Atiku and a few party leaders had settled for Saraki to succeed Damagum.

He said:

“We are aware that the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku, and a few party leaders are discussing the person that will succeed the Damagum. In recent times, I am aware that Atiku and some of these leaders have settled for Saraki.

“They settled for Saraki because they believed he had the charisma and the political will to reposition the party. So, discussion is ongoing within party stakeholders.”

The source however concluded that the unveiling of the PDP national chairman is being delayed by the "Atiku and PDP’s case before the Supreme Court".

