Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as a satanic person

Gumi said Wike is planning to make Abuja an extension of Tel Aviv, by inviting Israel to handle security in the FCT

He urged President Bola Tinubu to sack Wike as FCT Minister because Christians cannot be trusted with Nigeria's security

Kaduna state - Controversial Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remove the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Gumi said Wike is a devilish person because he is planning to invite Israel to handle security in Abuja.

Gumi urges President Tinubu to sack Wike as FCT Minister



He said Tinubu will hear from them in the coming election if he fails to remove Wike as FCT Minister.

The Islamic leader stated this in a video sermon in Hausa language posted on his Facebook page.

Gumi accused Wike of planning to make Abuja an extension of Tel Aviv, the Israeli capital.

“The Minister of the FCT is a Satanic person; I said it before when he was appointed and some people were grumbling. He has gone and brought the Israeli Ambassador, that’s what someone sent and I am yet to watch it. But what is confirmed is he said they will collaborate with the Israelis on Abuja's security issues. Abuja will now become an extension of Tel Aviv and when they see anyone with a beard like us, they will say it is Bin Laden and we will be killed.

He added:

"Because of this, Tinubu should know that we know their plan, he must choose. He should remove the Minister of Abuja; if not, we will collide with him. On the day of a bath, the navel is not hidden.

