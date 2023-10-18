The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has addressed rumours of anti-Muslim activities linked to him

In one of his public appearances on Wednesday, October 18, the former Rivers State governor said he was not against the Islamic faith

He stated that mischief-makers were making up rumours about his hatred for Muslims

FCT, Abuja - The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has rejected claims circulating that his administration in Abuja was implementing policies that go against Islamic beliefs.

Wike emphasized that those attempting to exploit religious sentiments were doing so for political gains.

Wike made this statement on Wednesday, October 18, during a courtesy visit from the Abuja National Mosque Management Committee members, led by its chairman, His Royal Highness Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu of Nupe.

Wike gives clarity on false narratives against him

He clarified that he has no intention of inciting hatred towards religious groups and is ready to support any genuinely beneficial cause.

Wike also assured that the FCT would continue to support the preservation of the National Mosque and the National Ecumenical Centre, both designated as

He encouraged religious leaders to preach unity and peaceful coexistence in the nation.

As reported by The Nation, he said:

“No government will hesitate to support the maintenance of a National Monument, be it for Christians or Moslems.”

During his remarks, the Etsu Nupe requested the Minister's assistance in reviving the maintenance project for the National Mosque, which had been stalled for some time.

He also appealed to the Minister to grant the Committee additional time to develop the plots of land allocated to them by the FCTA.

