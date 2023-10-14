FCT minister Nyesom Wike said he chose to work with President Bola Tinubu due to his demonstrated capability and strong political determination

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says he decided to work with President Bola Tinubu because of his proven capacity and unwavering political will.

The former governor of Rivers state said this at a press conference held in Abuja on Friday, October 13, TheCable reported.

FCT Minister Wike says President Tinubu has the capacity and political will to govern well.

Source: Twitter

Wike is one of the prominent chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appointed by President Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Leadership is one of Nigeria's problems, says Wike

Wike further said one of the glaring issues plaguing Nigeria is the leadership problem.

He stressed the urgent need for proactive leadership and decisive action to address the nation's challenges.

Why we implemented the FCT Civil Service Commission - Wike

Upon assuming office as FCT minister, Wike said he found that a law establishing a civil service commission for the Federal Capital Territory had been passed but remained unimplemented.

Taking a proactive stance, he brought the matter to President Tinubu's attention, who subsequently approved its implementation.

He lamented the prevailing reluctance to implement crucial laws, citing the 2018 bill on the FCT civil service commission passed by the National Assembly, which was assented to by then-acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Wike also called for the full and faithful implementation of laws that have received National Assembly and presidential approval.

Tinubu pulls Wike-led FCTA out of Treasury Single Account

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu pulled the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) out of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

The move by the president was to effectively pave the way for the Nyesom Wike-led FCTA to utilise the territory’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the development of the nation’s capital.

By removing the FCTA from the TSA, analysts say Tinubu has given Wike more flexibility to manage the territory’s finances. This is likely to allow the minister to accelerate the development of Abuja.

