Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi's comment where he described Wike as a "satanic person"

The former lawmaker said Wike can be criticized as a public office holder but not based on his religion

Sani said Gumi's comment against Wike based on his religion is "unconscionable and unacceptable"

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, can be criticized as a public official but not based on his religion.

Sani said he is against the “toxic use of religion” against the former Rivers state governor.

Shehu Sani says Sheikh Gumi calling Wike a “satanic person” is unacceptable Photo Credits: Shehu Sani/@TheoAbuAgada/Nyesom Wike

He stated this via X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani while reacting to the comment made by Sheikh Ahmad Gumi that Wike is a satanic person and should be removed as FCT minister.

“Wike can be criticised and should be criticised as a public official but the toxic use of religion against him is unconscionable and unacceptable.”

