Senator Godswill Akpabio's tenure as the leader of the Senate has continued to be greeted with controversies

The former Akwa Ibom State governor has been asked to tender his resignation or risk being impeached by the lawmakers

The US chapter of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) accused Akpabio of ill-mannered activities and disregard for the rules of the legislative chamber

FCT, Abuja - The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) United States of America (USA) has demanded the resignation of Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, due to his inadequate management of the upper chamber's affairs.

This call was made by Mr. Lloyd Ukwu, Esq., the Executive Director of NADECO USA, in a statement released to the press in Abuja on Tuesday, October 17.

The tenure of Godswill Akpabio has been greeted with a series of allegations since he assumed office as Senate President. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Ukwu urged Senators to promptly initiate impeachment proceedings against Akpabio, citing his actions as detrimental to the Senate's reputation and democratic governance in Nigeria.

The Coalition criticized Akpabio for prioritizing executive interests over the Senate's independence, asserting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu placed him as Senate President.

Akpabio accused of disregard for plenary rules

NADECO USA accused Akpabio of disregarding Senate rules, stifling debate during plenary sessions, and neglecting the careful examination of executive communications and bills.

As contained in the statement obtained by Legit.ng they also noted that Akpabio frequently delayed the start of plenary sessions and extended the sitting time, which proved taxing for Senators.

The statement reads:

"Akpabio is fond of keeping communications from the President, which are supposed to be read during announcement time till the end of plenary like he recently did when he announced the last three ministerial nominees by the President towards the tail end of plenary."

Group calls for Akpabio's impeachment

In their critique, they highlighted that Akpabio's initial duties on the order paper, such as opening prayers, approval of previous session minutes, administering oaths, and making announcements, were typically met with delays.

They said:

“He also rallies Senators to pass bills they have not seen or may never see the details. Above all, he treats and relates with Senators with disrespect like errand boys even as he continues to wear his former toga as the executive governor and dictator in Akwa Ibom State Government House, Uyo.”

NADECO USA argued that Akpabio, who previously contested the APC presidential primary election in 2022, is unsuitable to hold the position of Senate President in Nigeria.

They warned that if Akpabio does not step down or if Senators do not pursue impeachment, NADECO USA would mobilize its members in the USA and Nigerians in the diaspora for mass actions to force his removal from office.

