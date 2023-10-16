BREAKING: Appeal Court Sacks APC Senator Ishaku Abbo, Declares PDP Winner
by Bada Yusuf
Ishaku Abbo, the Senator representing the Adamawa North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has been sacked by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.
According to Channels Television, the lawmaker confirmed that his election was voided by the court and then ruled in favour of Amos Yohanna, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Source: Legit.ng