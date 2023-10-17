On Tuesday, October 17, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, called for an emergency closed session of the Senate during plenary.

The senate was forced into a closed session following a walkout of the chambers by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume after Akpabio ruled him out of order, The Nation reported.

Ndume had citing order 54 of the Senate Standing Orders raised a point of order.

He drew the attention of the Senate president to his handling of affairs in the chambers which he said were not in consonance with the rules.

Ndume said: “Mr. President, there are some things we do in this chamber that are against the rules. Sir, nobody is too big to learn….”

At this point, Akpabio interjected and called for a copy of the Standing Orders.

He proceeded to read order 54 and said it did not support the point Ndume was making and thereafter ruled him out of order.

Upon the action of the Senate President, Ndume who was visibly angry packed files papers on his desk and stormed out of the Chamber and went straight to his office.

The Chief Whip was just settling down when he received a call from a colleague to return to the chamber for an executive session.

The executive session was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

