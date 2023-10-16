Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tinubu Gives Appointment to 25-Year-Old Lady, Details Emerge
Politics

BREAKING: Tinubu Gives Appointment to 25-Year-Old Lady, Details Emerge

by  Ridwan Adeola

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly appointed Ms Fatima Faruk as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Women Affairs.

This development was made known by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), United Kingdom (UK) chapter via its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

President Tinubu entrusts 25-year-old Fatima Faruk (left) with national assignment. Photo credits: @APCUKingdom, @officialABAT
Fatima Faruk gets appointed by Tinubu

APC United Kingdom's post reads on Monday, October 16:

"Congratulations Ms Fatima Faruk (25 years old) on your appointment as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR on Women Affairs. It is Youth O’clock."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng

