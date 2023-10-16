FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly appointed Ms Fatima Faruk as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Women Affairs.

This development was made known by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), United Kingdom (UK) chapter via its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

President Tinubu entrusts 25-year-old Fatima Faruk (left) with national assignment. Photo credits: @APCUKingdom, @officialABAT

Fatima Faruk gets appointed by Tinubu

APC United Kingdom's post reads on Monday, October 16:

"Congratulations Ms Fatima Faruk (25 years old) on your appointment as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR on Women Affairs. It is Youth O’clock."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng