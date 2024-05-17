Nigeria's telecommunications giant, MTN, has announced scholarship opportunities for Nigerian students

The scholarship targets high-performing students in Nigerian public tertiary institutions across three categories

MTN hopes to give brilliant Nigerian students a chance to complete their education without financial challenges

MTN Nigeria Foundation has announced scholarship opportunities for Nigerian students to support education and empower the next generation of leaders.

The scholarships are in three categories: MTN Science and Technology Scholarship (MTN STS), MTN Scholarship for Blind Students (MTN SBS), and Top 10 UTME Scholarship.

In a statement published on its official website, MTN said the scholarship Program aims to recognise and reward high-performing students in Nigerian public tertiary institutions.

The information reads:

"The MTN Foundation in 2010, established the MTN Scholarships Program, an annual award that recognizes and rewards eligible high performing students in Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions.

"The scholarship is open to eligible 300 level students studying Science & Technology-related courses, in Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions (Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education). 300 students are awarded scholarships until graduation upon meeting grade requirements. Starting in 2024, the annual award amount has increased from N200,000 to N300,000."

Eligibility Criteria

MTN Science and Technology Scholarship (STS) is open to 300-level students studying Science and technology-related courses in Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions (Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education).

MTN Scholarship for Blind Students (SBS) is open to 200—and 300-level Blind students studying any course in Nigerian Public Tertiary Institutions (Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education).

To qualify MTN said:

"STEM Students in Public Universities, and Colleges of Education must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) score of 3.0/4 or 3.5/5 (second class upper credit)

"STEM Students in Public Polytechnics must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.0 (upper credit) from the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) Program and must have secured admission into the Higher National Diploma (HND) Program.

"Direct Entry level STEM students must have a minimum CGPA of 3.0 (upper credit) from the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) program and must have secured admission into 300 level/3rd year in a Public University.

"MTN Scholarship for Blind Students (SBS): Blind Students in the Universities or Colleges of Education must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.5

"Blind Students in Public Polytechnics must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.0 from the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) Program and must have secured admission into the Higher National Diploma (HND) Program."

To apply and get more details click on the link.

