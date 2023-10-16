Mrs. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi has gotten a major appointment in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government

The former APC senatorial candidate in the FCT has been appointed as a secretary for the women affairs secretariat of the FCTA

The management of the administration further confirmed her appointment on Monday, October 16, via X

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi as the secretary for the women affairs secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Mrs. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi is now in charge of women affairs in the FCTA, as approved by President Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Who is the new secretary for women affairs in FCTA

Her appointment was confirmed in a post shared by the management of the FCTA, on Monday, October 16.

Meanwhile, the new appointee was a former senatorial aspirant who contested under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the 2023 general election.

The post shared on X page (formerly Twitter), @OfficialFCTA reads thus:

"His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi as the Mandate Secretary for the newly created Women Affairs Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA)."

Tinubu earlier pulled Wike-led FCTA out of Treasury Single Account

This came a few days after Tinubu pulled the FCTA out of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and approved the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission to allow for staff career progression, as confirmed by, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is to effectively pave the way for the Nyesom Wike-led FCTA to utilize the territory’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the development of the nation’s capital.

Tinubu reveals positions Wike holds

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu earlier explained his relationship with Wike.

Tinubu, on Thursday, September 14, said that the former governor of Rivers state was not just the FCT minister but his adviser.

"The Honourable Minister, Wike, is not just the Minister of FCT, he is also my adviser and an admirer of mine. He has hit the ground running and he should be encouraged by the State”.

Tinubu swears in new ministers, presides over FEC

In another report, President Bola Tinubu expanded his cabinet by officially inducting three new ministers during today's federal executive council meeting on Monday, October 16.

The Senate recently approved the appointment of these new ministers, increasing the total number of individuals in Tinubu's cabinet to 48.

