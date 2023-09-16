President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has yet again made a crucial appointment to strengthen the economy of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Tope Kolade Fasua as the Special Adviser on Economic Affairs in the office of the Vice President.

Fasua, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Analytics Consulting, made this known on Friday, September 15, via his social media handle on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 52-year-old Tope Fasua is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Analytics Consulting. Photo Credit: Tope Kolade Fasua/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"So, yours truly has been appointed Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs in the VP's office.

"Just what I wanted for national impact. We thank God Almighty and those who remembered me and insisted. For God and country..."

Who is Fasua?

The 52-year-old economic expert is an alumnus of the Adekunle Ajasin University, formerly known as Ondo State University, where he studied economics and received the award for the best overall result in the department, faculty and entire school in 1991.

Five years later, he became a qualified accountant and earned his master's degree in Financial Markets and Derivatives at the London Metropolitan University, where he finished with Distinction in 2006.

Fasua has bagged executive and professional certificates at the Harvard Business School, the University of Groningen, and the Lonestar Academy, Texas.

He is also a fellow Academic with his PhD in Public Policy and Administration currently in view at Walden University.

He has had stints as a banker at Citizens Bank Limited, Standard Trust Bank Limited and Equatorial Trust Bank Limited.

Tinubu appoints El-Rufai’s commissioner as CBN Deputy Governor

Similarly, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, a former commissioner in Kaduna State.

Dattijo served as budget and planning commissioner under ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai's administration.

He was appointed alongside three other deputies, including Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor and Dr Bala M. Bello.

Source: Legit.ng