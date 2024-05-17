A Nigerian lady who relocated from the UK to the USA shared her journey to the airport, which instantly went viral on TikTok

The lady mentioned that she had always dreamed of this opportunity, but when it finally arrived, she had mixed feelings about whether to move or not

Eventually, she packed her belongings, took one last look at her house, and then drove to the airport, where she boarded the plane to the USA

Nigerian lady relocates to the US, shares her story. Photo credit: @owoblow077

Source: TikTok

In the end, she packed her things, took a long, final look at her home, and then drove to the airport, where she boarded the plane to the USA, as shown by @owoblow077.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Birdman said:

“So wuna don gree with me say US great pass Uk and Canada.”

Pretty tega damsel wrote:

“Is UK not better than usa plsss.”

EDeclan commented:

“UK İs only safer than us.”

Nurse Deo:

“Leaving after four years was hard for me too, I felt I should have waited to get my ILR But it's 7 months in Australia now and I don't regret at all, I'm sure you won't too, Congratulations ma.”

11Aucs:

“Videos should have been taken the ILR. But we move. I'm happy you didn't regret it!!”

Uk mentorship:

“You finally passed your usa interview.”

Ilive4God:

“That's how I'll be living soon waiting for my visa that is late to that feeling by God's grace, I can relate to.”

Mummy yo:

“Una try I haven't recover from d first japa after 3 years well u can come for holidays so no wahala.”

Owoblow:

“Honestly relocation is not an easy task!”

Jennie:

“Welcome to America u will love it here.”

TeacherTinu:

“Thank God for you dear... good luck.”

AkwaAkwuru:

“US is the real deal sha, no cap.”

Lexy:

“Hello, can a mental health nurse in Uk sit for nclex.”

