Child prodigy Rihannat is arguably the next big thing as far as the Nigerian skit making and entertainment industry is concerned

Following the likes of popular content creators Emmanuella and Kiriku, 6-year-old Rihannat is fast carving a niche for herself with her entertaining skits

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Rihannat's guardian, Uncle Ayakata, who does skits with her, opens up about his relative's inspiration, education and dreams

Six-year-old Rihannat is one young content creator and skit maker to watch out for.

The Osun state indigene is gradually amassing followings across social media platforms, thanks to her entertaining skits and content.

Rihannat draws inspiration from actor Charles Okocha and content creators Mr Macaroni and Kiekie. Photo Credit: Rihannat

Following in the footsteps of established acts Emmanuella and Kiriku, Rihannat is arguably the next big thing.

Her Rihannat Comedy has an impressive following of 11k on Facebook and over 3k on TikTok, a testament to how she keeps people's eyes glued to their phone screens with her content, but the kid is only just started.

Uncle Ayakata, Rihannat's guardian and skit partner, bared it all with Legit.ng regarding the child prodigy.

Rihannat started skitmaking at 4

When quizzed about when the young girl started skitmaking, Uncle Ayakata opened up that it all began at age 4.

He revealed she is the first child of her family and enjoys the support of her family and loved ones. He told Legit.ng:

"After Emmanuel and Kiriku I can beat my chest that this girl is a new big thing in comedy content creating right now.

"Rihannat is the first born of her parents and she has two younger brothers, Rihannat is from Osun State in Iwo local government but was born in Abuja and she based there.

"And through the support of her family and Friends she has been able to put out interesting comedy skit with her Uncle (Uncle Ayakata) been the most wanted content creators within Abuja environs."

Rihannat's dreams

While showering encomiums on the young girl, Rihannat's guardian said she looks up to actor Charles Okocha and content creators Mr Macaroni and Kiekie.

When asked about Rihannat's dreams, her guardian replied:

"To become one of the most popular female content creator in Nigeria who travels the world to inspire others that age does not matter you can start from anywhere."

Challenges Rihannat faces

On the challenges the young entertainer faces, her guardian said:

"The challenges are not much but it makes her better everyday.

"She has been really faced with the challenges of trying to get in contact with the content creators that are making wave right now which is very hard but I know very soon I will get them."

Rihannat added that her skitmaking has not in anyway affected her studies as she has been able to balance both.

"Content creation has not affected my education in anyways, because I put more effort in school and during holiday it is me and my content."

