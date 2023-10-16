President Bola Tinubu has received a major commendation regarding his choice of appointments so far

Business mogul, Engineer Arthur Eze, applauded Tinubu over the appointments of 45 plus three additional ministers

Eze noted Tinubu has been fair in his appointments to the three major regions; the East, West and North hence Nigerians should support the president

FCT, Abuja - Foremost philanthropist and businessman, Arthur Eze has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the appointments of cabinet members and heads of agencies in his government.

Arthur Eze says Tinubu is fair to all regions regarding his choice of appointments so far. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Igbo businessman insists Tinubu is fair to all regions

Eze, who gave this commendation on Sunday, October 15, during the 65th birthday celebration of Rev Patrick Alumuku at St Louis Catholic Church, Abuja, said President Tinubu has shown he is a detribilised man with good intentions for Nigerians.

While commending Tinubu for appointing George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), he said his appointments showed that he is the ideal president for Nigeria, The Nation reported.

He said:

‘’Through Tinubu, Igbo got their share, Hausa got their share, Yoruba got their share, and others too.’’

Eze, therefore, called on Nigerians to support the president as he continues his transformational agenda, The Nigerian Tribune added.

