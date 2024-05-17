A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to commend her husband for helping her save money

This is because she would have spent £100 (over N186k) in a UK saloon if her husband had not braided her hair

Internet users showered encomiums on her husband and funnily begged her for the secret to getting such a man

A Nigerian man in the diaspora has been hailed on social media for braiding his wife's hair.

His wife, @bettyslick, had shared a video on TikTok showing her hubby making her hair, revealing it helped her save money.

The man braided his wife's hair himself. Photo Credit: @bettyslick

"How my husband saved me £100 from going to the saloon in the UK," @bettyslick's video was captioned.

In the clip, her man focused on making her hair while she recorded herself with her phone.

In other news, a white man had braided his black wife's hair at home.

People hail her husband

henybaby said:

"Give me the memory card so i can update it to my own hubby o."

AjifolakeAjala said:

"Husband of the year."

Peggy said:

"Pls which app did u download ur husband from or which market did u buy him from."

Juliana said:

"He did so well but this is not what we would give you for £100 shaa you deserve premium and straight braids."

ABEKE said:

"On behalf on the sisterhood we re proud of your husband."

Miz Hass¥ said:

"Husband sisterhood is proud of you some of us our husband can’t look for they’re AirPods without help."

Sela said:

"Hmm my own husband can’t even comb his own hair unless I do for him."

GratefulHeart said:

"Abeg where did you download your husband from?"

Man braids wife's hair in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had braided his wife's hair in Canada.

The man's wife noted in the caption of a TikTok clip that a single salon visit in Canada could cost her at least N217k. To save money, the man braided the hair himself. Netizens who watched the video said he did an excellent job.

In the video posted on Agatha Anubalu's TikTok handle, the wife sat down and allowed her husband to braid her hair with attachments. When contacted for a comment on the story, Seyi Obasi, a Canadian woman, said it may not cost that much to braid hair in Canada.

