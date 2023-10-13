State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of several agencies and parastatals under the federal ministry of industry, Trade, and Investment.

According to the presidency, this is in line with Tinubu's resolve to "base Nigeria's economic revival on the foundation of trade expansion through small, medium, and large-scale industry facilitation in the country".

President Tinubu announced a new set of appointments on Friday, October 13. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The new appointments were disclosed in a statement on Friday, October 13, 2023, by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity.

The statement said the appointments are "with immediate effect".

Check out the full list below:

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji (SAN) National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin

Tinubu appoints EFCC chairman

In an earlier news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed a new Chairman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede.

Olukoyede's appointment follows the resignation of the suspended EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa. He is expected to serve in his new role for a renewable term of four years — pending Senate confirmation.

KWASU student appointed into Tinubu's committee

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed Olamide Obagbemileke, a 400-level student in the Department of Economics of the Kwara State University (KWASU), to the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms as a research assistant and analyst.

The appointment of Obagbemileke was announced by the university in a tweet on Thursday evening, October 12.

Source: Legit.ng