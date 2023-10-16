Father Paul Obayi, the Catholic Priest of Nsukka Diocese in Enugu State, has narrated how he became a Catholic Priest from being a tout and a secret cult member.

Obayi was popularly referred to as Father Okunerere. He is the spiritual leader of the Okunerere Adoration Ministry in Nsukka.

Earlier this month, the religious leader threatened to quit his cleric position over the allegation of being oppressed by the Bishop of the Diocese, Godfrey Onah.

He alleged that some Catholic priests are acting on the directive of the Bishop, adding that they stormed and broke the gate of the adoration ground on October 7, and their target was to dispossess him from the church property.

Source: Legit.ng