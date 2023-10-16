Three new ministers have been inducted into the executive council cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

These ministers include Jamila Bio (Kwara State), Ayodele Olawande (Ondo State), and Balarabe Lawal (Kaduna State)

The minister's induction was overseen by President Tinubu, who also presided over the Federal Executive Council Meeting (FEC), his second since he resumed office

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has expanded his cabinet by officially inducting three new ministers during today's federal executive council meeting on Monday, October 16.

The Senate recently approved the appointment of these new ministers, increasing the total number of individuals in Tinubu's cabinet to 48.

Tinubu presides over second FEC meeting

This marks the second meeting of the federal executive council since President Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023.

The initial meeting occurred on August 28, 2023, following the inauguration of 45 ministers.

The newly sworn-in ministers are Jamila Bio, Ayodele Olawande, and Balarabe Lawal.

Who are the new ministers?

Bio and Olawande are set to be Minister of Youth and Minister of State for Youth, respectively.

Additionally, Lawal has been appointed to fill the position left vacant by the former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, whose nomination as a minister was rejected by the Senate during his screening.

Notably, Lawal, who experienced a health issue during his screening, previously served as the Secretary to the Kaduna State Government under Mallam El-Rufai's administration.

Going by the recent appointments, Tinubu's cabinet, consisting of 48 members, is the largest in Nigeria's history.

With the President having finalized his ministerial appointments, Nigerians are eager to see these cabinet members actively involved in policy formulation and project implementation.

Tinubu’s appointment of EFCC, ICPC bosses unlawful, says Falana

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has been slammed for appointing the chairpersons of two of Nigeria's most prominent anti-graft agencies.

Femi Falana, a renowned senior advocate, said the appointment contravenes the federal character laws.

The human rights activist said it is wrong for both chairpersons to emerge from the same geo-political zones as the president.

