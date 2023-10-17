FCT minister, Nyesom Wike's led team has released some vital information about the appointment Benjamins-Laniyi

The new secretary of women affairs in the FCTA has an interesting profile that speaks volume about her new job

In a statement by the CPS of the FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, in Abuja on Monday, October 16, Mrs. Adedayo was appointed for “her exemplary qualifications and dedication to public service”

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, October 16, approved the appointment of Mrs. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi as the mandate secretary for the newly created Women Affairs Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

In a statement by the chief press secretary of the FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, in Abuja on Monday via X page (formerly known as Twitter), she will play a pivotal role in the FCTA's commitment to promoting the well-being and empowerment of women and children in the Federal Capital Territory.

1. Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, born in 1965 and from Ogun State, was appointed for her exemplary qualifications and dedication to public service. With over 35 years of experience as a communications consultant, social entrepreneur, international mentor, and environmentalist, Mrs. Benjamins-Laniyi brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role.

2. She attended Queens School Lagos for her secondary school education and is a 1989 graduate of English from the University of Ibadan. She has made significant contributions to society as a prominent compere and renowned motivational speaker. Her passion for social issues, particularly those affecting women and children, is evident in her remarkable work.

3. She has also showcased her commitment to women's political participation by aspiring for a senatorial position in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022. As the Grand Matron of "Hope Again for FCT Women in Politics," she has played a vital role in encouraging and mentoring women in the political arena.

4. Her deep understanding of the political landscape and her ability to navigate complex policy challenges will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of women's rights and well-being in the Federal Capital Territory.

5. Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi's appointment further strengthens the formidable administrative team led by the FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud.

Tinubu pulls Wike-led FCTA out of Treasury Single Account

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu pulled the FCTA out of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and approved the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission to allow for staff career progression, as confirmed by Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is to effectively pave the way for the Nyesom Wike-led FCTA to utilize the territory's Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the development of the nation's capital.

Tinubu reveals positions Wike holds

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu earlier explained his relationship with Wike.

Tinubu, on Thursday, September 14, said that the former governor of Rivers state was not just the FCT minister but his adviser.

"The Honourable Minister, Wike, is not just the Minister of FCT, he is also my adviser and an admirer of mine. He has hit the ground running and he should be encouraged by the State”.

