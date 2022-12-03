On Saturday, December 2, the flag bearer of the Labour party attended the free gospel music concert, 'The Experience' organised by the House on the Rock Church in Lagos Island.

At the concert, Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, a former House of Representatives aspirant for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) acknowledged Obi's presence.

Nigerians have reacted to the introduction of Peter Obi by former APC's House of Reps aspirant. Photo: Dayo Benjamins-Laniyi, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

While introducing the Labour Party's flag bearer, Benjamins-Laniyi said her introduction of the former Anambra state's governor is political and not personal.

Her words:

"It's political not personal, today, presidential candidate for Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi. Thank you."

Nigerians react

While Benjamins-Laniyi immediately walked away from the podium after the act, many Nigerians, mostly Obidients, have taken to social media to inquire about the meaning of such an introduction for Obi.

A Twitter user, Stanley Chuck said:

"While introducing our principal, this APC woman said "It's political, not personal." A perfect example of "You set my table in the presence of my enemies."

Another Twitter user, @IruefiNG said:

"If you had a pure intention, you'd never have to put a caveat “It's political not personal” before introducing anyone as a matter of fact, so we know that it is truly personal for you, the hate is personal, the bile is personal."

Unlike many others, @Sholexx_ believes the APC former House of Representative aspirant is right with her style of introducing Peter Obi.

He said:

"She rightly described the presence of Mr Peter Obi at the experience. What she meant is that Mr Peter Obi came to the experience to campaign and not to worship God.

"If you ask me, she's 100% right. #experience17".

