Veteran Kannywood actress Malama Wasila Ismail has passed away at the age of 46 after battling a prolonged illness

Her former husband, Al-Amin Chiroma, confirmed the sad development on social media on Sunday

Fans and colleagues have flooded social media with tributes, describing Wasila as a talented actress whose contributions to Kannywood would be remembered for years to come

The Hausa film industry has been hit with grief following the passing of veteran actress Malama Wasila Ismail.

The actress died on Sunday, May 24, at the age of 46 after a long illness, leaving behind her children and a legacy that shaped Kannywood for decades.

Veteran Kannywood actress Wasila Ismail passes away at 46 after prolonged illness. Photo: alaminciroma_512

Source: Instagram

The sad news was confirmed by her former husband, Al‑Amin Chiroma, who shared the announcement on social media.

He revealed that Wasila took her last breath at the Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN) Hospital in Kaduna, where she had been receiving care.

“Innalillahi Wainna Ilaihirrajiun. Wasila Isma’il is dead. She died at the Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria Hospital, Kaduna,” he posted.

Fans and colleagues pay tribute to veteran Kannywood actress Wasila Ismail, who died at age 46. Photo: alaminciroma_512

Source: Instagram

In another post on Instagram, Al‑Amin also offered prayers for her soul, asking Allah to forgive her and grant her a peaceful ending.

“To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. Allah has taken the death of Malama Wasila Ismail. May Allah forgive her and grant us a peaceful ending. Amen.”

Wasila Ismail, who was born in Kaduna, the northern part of Nigeria, began her acting career in 1998 with the film Jinin Masoya.

She rose to fame in 1999 after starring in Wasila, directed by Yakubu Lere, alongside Ali Nuhu.

The success of that film made her a household name and one of the most recognised faces in Kannywood.

Following her death, fans and colleagues have taken to social media to mourn the talented actress whose contributions to Hausa cinema cannot be forgotten.

See Al-Amin's Instagram announcement below:

Fans mourn the late actress Wasila Ismail Online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@sadiqzazzabi wrote:

"To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. May Allah have mercy on her soul"

@fauziyya_d_sulaiman reacted:

"To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return, may Allah forgive her😢"

@tahiritahir_abba commented:

"May her soul rest in peace and may paradise be her final abode when ours comes may we die with faith"

@surykmata prayed:

"May Allah forgive us and forgive us. Oh Lord, may today the joy of life never ends begin. May the prophet peace be upon him be upon him in paradise amen"

@rahama_hassan_real said:

"May her soul rest in Jannatul Firdausi, indeed this is a big loss to us all, we love her buh Allah loves her more"

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo passes away

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo Baah died just four days before her birthday.

Her husband, Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah, confirmed the tragic loss in an emotional Instagram tribute on Sunday, May 24.

The entertainer was widely celebrated for her brilliant performances in movies like The Game and A Northern Affair.

Source: Legit.ng