Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has opened up on his friendship with the former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike

Tinubu on Thursday, September 14, disclosed that Wike is not only a minister under his government but also his adviser and admirer

The president noted that Wike is hardworking, and has hit the ground running, and should be encouraged by all

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has explained his relationship with the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu on Thursday, September 14, said that the former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, is not just the FCT Minister but his adviser.

The president made this assertion when he received the high-powered 62-man delegation from Rivers state, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He told the Rivers State stakeholders that he has heard their cries on infrastructure development especially on the dilapidated Elementary junction-Onne axis of the East-West Road linking the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Vanguard reported that the president in a statement issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale was quoted as saying:

“The Honourable Minister, Wike, is not just the Minister of FCT, he is also my adviser and an admirer of mine. He has hit the ground running and he should be encouraged by the State”.

