Three additional ministers will officially become a member of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet today, Monday, October 16

The president during the Federal Executive Council meeting, will swear in the ministers who were recently cleared and confirmed by the senate

Their names include Dr Jamila Bio (Kwara State), Balarebe Abbas (Kaduna State) and Olawale Olawande (Ondo State)

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday, October 16, swear in the three additional ministers into his 48-person cabinet.

The tree ministers confirmed by the senate will be sworn in today, Monday, October 16. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu's 3 ministers will be officially sworn into office today

The Punch reported that a senior official in the presidency, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that the three new ministers will be sworn into office at the Council Chamber of the State House before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Meanwhile, today (Monday)’s FEC meeting is the second since Tinubu’s inauguration as Nigeria's 16th on Monday, May 29. It is coming after a 48-day hiatus.

Details of the ministers and their ministries

The confirmed ministers-designate are Balarabe Lawal (Kaduna State), Ayodele Olawande (Ondo State), and Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Kwara State).

The three appointees already have Ministries allocated to them to oversee.

Barring a last-minute change, while Jamila and Ayodele will be in charge of the Youth Development Ministry as minister and minister of state, respectively, Balarabe will oversee the Ministry of Environment as minister, Leadership report added.

