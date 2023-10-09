Mr. Fela Durotoye has been appointed as the special assistant to the president on national values and social justice

Mr. Fredrick Nwabufowas also appointed as the senior special assistant to the president on public engagement

Bola Tinubu confirmed their appointment alongside three others in his media team, in a statement issued on Monday by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of new members to the presidential media team.

Tinubu approved the appointment of the new heads to serve in the Office of the President under the media and publicity directorate with full respect for the tenets of Nigeria's federal character principle and the supremacy of merit.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, October 9.

According to the state house press release shared by @DOlusegun, an aide to the president on social media, on his X page (formerly Twitter) the new appointees are:;

(1) Mr. Fela Durotoye (Senior Special Assistant to the President — National Values & Social Justice)

(2) Mr. Fredrick Nwabufo (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Public Engagement)

(3) Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Strategic Communications)

(4) Mr. Aliyu Audu (Special Assistant to the President — Public Affairs)

(5) Mr. Francis Adah Abah (Personal Assistant to the President — Special Duties)

From the statement, President Tinubu has further approved the secondment of Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe to serve as the communications adviser to the president of the ECOWAS Commission.

"The president thereby tasks all new appointees who are serving in the media and publicity directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the president's determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences", Ngelale noted.

