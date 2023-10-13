President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed a new Special Adviser and Senior Special Assistant

Tinubu appointed Bayo Onanuga, the spokesman of his campaign team as Special Adviser on Information and Strategy

The two appointments were announced about an hour after Tinubu overhauled the FERMA governing board and management team

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bayo Onanuga, as Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

Tinubu also appointed Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu, as Senior Special Assistant on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday evening, October 13.

The statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter)@NGRPresident, partially read:

"As part of efforts to prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President's discretion:

Source: Legit.ng