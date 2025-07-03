Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, died in a car accident in Spain on Thursday, July 3

Jota married his longtime partner, Rute Cardoso, on Sunday, June 22, with the couple having three children together

Messages have flooded in from across the globe, with “heartbreaking” news tugging on the heartstrings of everyone as sporting allegiance is put to one side

Zamora, Spain - Prominent Nigerian personalities, Deji Adeyanju and Morris Monye, have mourned the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

As reported by Daily Mail UK, Jota died at the age of 28 after his Lamborghini careered off a road in northern Spain, just two weeks after he married his childhood sweetheart.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota tragically dies after car crash in Spain. Photo credit: @piersmorgan

Source: Twitter

Al Jazeera also noted the sad update.

The Portuguese forward was travelling in the supercar with his fellow footballer brother Andre Silva, 26, who also died in the crash.

The Lamborghini's tyre is believed to have blown out while overtaking on the A-52. The car came off the road, rolled, and then burst into flames in the early hours of Thursday, July 3.

Emergency services in the Castilla and Leon region confirmed the crash and two fatalities at around 12.35 am on Thursday morning, July 3.

Expressing sadness over Jota's death, Adeyanju, a Nigerian lawyer and activist, wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Death is so painful. One minute you are here, the next you are not. Let us all live a life we can all be proud of when it’s time to go. RIP Diego Jota."

In the same vein, Monye, an ally of Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi, tweeted with a broken heart emoji:

"Diogo Jota. My goodness!"

Diogo Jota's marriage and death

Legit.ng reports that Jota married Rute Cardoso, the mother of his three children, about two weeks ago.

Following the marriage, he described himself as the luckiest man in the world.

Jota: Portuguese Football Federation speaks

Meanwhile, the Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed Jota's sad demise.

In a statement shared on its known X account, football administrators in Portugal said they are "completely devastated" by the deaths of Jota and his brother Silva.

The Portuguese Football Federation said:

"Much more than an outstanding player, with nearly 50 caps for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all colleagues and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference in his own community.

"The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players respectively played.

"The Portuguese Football Federation has already requested UEFA to hold a minute of silence, this Thursday, before our National Team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship.

It added:

"We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and André Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese Football, and we will do everything to honour their legacy daily.

Similarly, Europe's football governing body, UEFA, condoled with the grieving family.

UEFA tweeted via its verified handle:

"On behalf of the European football community, we are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward, along with his brother André Silva.

"Our thoughts are with their family, friends, teammates and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss."

Football fans mourn Jota's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the news of Jota's death broke football fans and threw the community into mourning.

Football clubs also joined in paying tribute to the late footballer and extended condolences to everyone connected to Liverpool.

