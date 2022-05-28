FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has again won the presidential primary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku polled the highest votes in the election which was held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, May 28.

Former VP Atiku Abubakar is the winner of the PDP presidential primary. Photo credit: @TheNationNews

Source: Twitter

No fewer than 767 delegates decided the fate of the presidential aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party.

Atiku emerged as as the winner with a total of 371 votes, defeating other frontline contenders such as the Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and former Senate President Bukola Saraki who polled 237 and 70 votes respectively.

Here is the full result:

Atiku Abubakar: 371 Votes (WINNER)

Nyesom Wike: 237 votes

Bukola Saraki: 70 votes

Udom Emmanuel: 38 votes

Bala Mohammed: 20 votes

Pius Anyim: 14 votes

Olivia Tariela: 1 vote

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Total valid votes: 763

Void votes: 12

Valid votes: 751

Tinubu sends strong message to Atiku as former VP wins PDP presidential primary

Meanwhile, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated former Vice President Atiku for emerging as the flag bearer of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu commended Atiku for his patriotism and commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

The APC presidential aspirant also congratulated the other contestants for the orderly and peaceful way they conducted themselves and for pledging to rally round the winner, in the true spirit of democratic sportsmanship.

Atiku lists 5 states where APC allegedly stole his votes in 2019

In another related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku insisted that the 2019 presidential election which he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari was rigged.

The former VP made the allegation when he met with the party's delegates in Katsina state.

The Adamawa-born politician claimed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stole his result in five states.

I’m a victim of electoral fraud, Atiku alleges again in another meeting

Meanwhile, Atiku in another forum vented his heartaches while reminiscing on the 2019 presidential polls he lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He claimed he was a victim of electoral fraud and that the ruling party used its power to rob him of his mandate in 2019.

The former vice president made the allegation on Tuesday, May 17 in a meeting with Kaduna PDP delegates at the party’s secretariat.

Source: Legit.ng