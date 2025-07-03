Yusuff Liadi Abiodun, CEO of iLEAD AFRICA, was nominated for the 2025 Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize for his youth empowerment efforts

Yusuff Liadi Abiodun, a rising star in youth leadership and civic innovation, has been nominated for the prestigious 2025 Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize.

This international award recognises principled, courageous, and values-driven leaders from around the world.

Championing youth empowerment and inclusive governance

As Chief Executive of iLEAD AFRICA, a prominent civic organisation, Yusuff has dedicated his work to empowering young people and marginalised communities across Nigeria and the wider African continent.

His organisation promotes inclusive governance, digital advocacy, and social impact initiatives.

Tällberg Prize celebrates visionary leaders

Supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), the Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Prize honours leaders who boldly address complex global challenges such as inequality, governance, democracy, and climate change.

Previous recipients include renowned changemakers and human rights advocates from across the globe.

Yusuff dedicates nomination to young changemakers

Commenting on his nomination, Yusuff said,

“This is not just a personal honour. It’s a reflection of what young people from the Global South can achieve when given the tools, the voice, and the platform to lead. I dedicate this to every young changemaker rising to transform their communities.”

From grassroots activism to global advocacy

Yusuff’s leadership journey began with grassroots activism and has grown into global advocacy.

Under his guidance, iLEAD AFRICA has launched impactful projects such as the Be The Change campaign, YouthElect movement for political inclusion, and the Civic Innovation Labs to build youth capacity in governance and development.

Widespread praise from supporters across Africa

The nomination has garnered praise from partners and supporters across Africa, many describing Yusuff as “a visionary leader with a deep commitment to justice, accountability, and youth power.”

The recognition further highlights the growing influence of young leaders in shaping Africa’s future.

