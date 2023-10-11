President Bola Tinubu has told people of the southeast that the region 'remains pivotal to Nigeria's growth'

According to President Tinubu, the federal government is committed to harnessing resource wealth for inclusive growth

Tinubu was speaking in Imo state where he was represented by his lieutenant, Kashim Shettima

Owerri, Imo state - Over five decades since the end of the Biafran war, the agitation for a separate nation has not ceased.

Amid constant complaints by several persons of southeast extraction that the central government is marginalising them, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told people of the geopolitical zone that it (the southeast) remains pivotal to Nigeria's growth.

President Tinubu says the southeast region of Nigeria is important. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Biafra: Tinubu stresses importance of southeast

According to the nation’s No.1 citizen, all hands must be on deck for the development of the country — a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, the senior special assistant on media and communications to President Tinubu (Office of the vice president), noted.

The statement said President Tinubu was speaking in Owerri during the flag-off of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC's) governorship campaign in Imo state on Wednesday, October 11.

Legit.ng reports that the governorship poll in Imo is billed to be held on November 11, 2023, alongside other off-season elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

Speaking on behalf of the President, vice president Kashim Shettima said:

"Governor Hope Uzodimma has done exceedingly well in terms of infrastructural developments and in terms of value addition to the State of Imo.

“From the past three to sixteen billion, he increased the IGR to over N30 billion per annum. He has built some state-of-the-art roads here in Imo state as well as several developmental strides.

"The good people of Imo, I have seen your faces. I have seen the faces of hope, I have seen the faces of resilience and determination. We cannot afford to be complacent on the 11th of next month.

"You should all go out and re-elect our Governor for another term of four years for him to complete his noble objectives for the people of Imo state.

"I want to assure you that the President is solidly, 1,000%, behind Governor Hope Uzodimma. He holds him in the highest esteem.”

Shettima, 14 APC govs storm Imo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the Imo State gubernatorial poll, Shettima arrived to flag off a rally to herald the APC governorship election campaign in the state.

The gate of the Dan Anyiam stadium, the rally venue, was thrown open as early as 8 a.m. for thousands of APC supporters from the 27 local government areas carrying different posters.

Source: Legit.ng