Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Imo State for the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial rally

The incumbent, Governor Hope Uzodimma and other APC governors were at the airport to welcome Shettima

Governor Uzodimma is seeking to retain his seat as he would enter the gubernatorial election as the candidate of the APC

Owerri, Imo - Ahead of the Imo State gubernatorial polls, Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived to flag off the mother of all rallies to herald the APC governorship election campaign in the state.

As reported by The Nation, the gate of the Dan Anyiam stadium, the rally venue, was thrown open as early as 8 a.m. for thousands of APC supporters from the 27 local government areas carrying different posters.

At least 14 APC governors were present at the flag-off of the Imo gubernatorial rally. Photo Credit: @benuestategovt

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that 14 governors had also arrived for the rally and the ruling party's national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Some of the governors include Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos State), Governor Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti State), Governor Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi State), Governor Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia (Benue State) and 11 others.

Imo guber polls: Uzodimma seeking to retain governorship seat

Governor Hope Uzodimma would be looking to retain his seat at the gubernatorial polls on Saturday, November 11.

The APC gubernatorial candidate has been tipped as the favourite to win the election. Still, he would have to battle with the resurgent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), who took over the southeast like wildfire at the presidential polls.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party will go into the polls with Sen. Athan Achonu and the PDP with Sen. Samuel Anyanwu (Sam Daddy).

Imo Guber: Jubilation as Supreme Court affirms Achonu as Labour Party’s candidate

In another development, Senator Athan Achonu has been declared the governorship candidate under the Labour Party for the November 11 election in Imo.

The senator was cleared following the Supreme Court's judgement delivered on Thursday, September 28.

Following the court's verdict, Senator Achonu will slug it out with Governor Hope Uzodimma at the polls.

Imo State Governorship Election 2023: Primate Ayodele Predicts Winner

Meanwhile, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted the outcome of the upcoming gubernatorial polls in Imo State.

He predicted that the Imo gubernatorial election would be won by Governor Hope Uzodimma of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Primate Ayodele said the APC seemed more prepared for the election than the opposition parties.

Source: Legit.ng