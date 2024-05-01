Amidst the recent social media war between Nigerian superstars Wizkid and Davido, female singer Yemi Alade recently joined the fray

A viral comment Yemi Alade posted on her page has stirred emotions online as many have read it to be a subtle dig at Burna Boy and Wizkid

In the post, the singer noted that she sees no problem in an artist changing or announcing the genre of music he/she does, but that gives them no right to downplay Afrobeats

Renowned Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has stirred reactions online with some of her recent comments about the trending narrative of Afrobeats artists abandoning the genre for Afrofusion.

Yemi Alade shared her thoughts in a viral comment she posted on her social media handle. She spoke about some Nigerian artists announcing the change of their music genre from Afrobeats to something else.

Yemi Alade joins the ongoing social media war among Nigerian singers. Photo credit: @yemialadee/@wizkidayo/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

She noted that she sees nothing wrong with artists announcing a genre change, but how they go about it matters.

Yemi Alade's post has been read by many as a slight dig aimed at Wizkid and Burna Boy, who both recently announced that they're no longer Afrobeats artists; instead, they want to be recognised as Afrofusion performers.

"Downplaying the role Afrobeats is hypocrisy" - Alade

The Grammy-award nominee in her post aired her thoughts about those artists who tried to downplay the role of Afrobeats in their music career.

Yemi Alade slammed it as a hypocritical move.

Here below is an excerpt of Yemi Alade's viral tweet:

"I don't see anything wrong in informing your listeners of the genre of music an artist makes especially when you feel it doesn't define your art. Just Announce your Genre in peace."

See Yemi Alade's post below:

Reactions trail Yemi Alade's comment

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Yemi Alade's comment:

@Dhavidote:

"Na Burnaboy and Wizkid get this one. Davido is always giving Afrobeats its flowers anywhere he is."

@unlimmitedGP:

"Don't mind that mid 4ft ikorodu lizard."

@IgonorMathias:

"It is called "Freedom of Speech".

@lammyperry:

"Lot of sense here."

@mafia3O:

"Wizkid come and take ur sub. Mumu artist."

@Alexandaahh:

"Abeg tag that pikin Rema."

@Reubenofenugu:

"Madam Yemi don talk, make una listen o."

@Sammyschisom:

"Those fatherless children go come here come cry now."

@_nehnee:

"Oya watch uncivil people come for her now cause I dnt know how we got here. people can’t have civil conversation these days."

@ghaffarmogaji:

"Madam who downplayed anything and how ? It would have made most sense to explain that too.."

Yemi Alade speaks on pressure to get married

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Yemi Alade finally spoke on marriage and why she was not yet in one.

The Shekere crooner spoke during an interview with Cool FM on the increased rate of people getting married.

According to the 34-year-old singer, people get married all the time, and it even gets worse at the end of the year, especially now that people love to put private moments on social media.

Source: Legit.ng