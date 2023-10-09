The Bayelsa Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun to tick the box ahead of the governorship polls in November

Dismissing reports that there is a rift between the camp of the APC, photos emerged as the governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva, entered a crucial meeting with the party stalwarts

The meeting has the presence of the APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, alongside Heineken Lokpobir and David Lyon

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - The Bayelsa National Gubernatorial Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims of division within the camp of some of the party stalwarts ahead of the crucial elections.

Media reports are making the rounds that suggest that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, and 2019 governorship candidate, David Lyon, are working for Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, held a strategic meeting with the APC leaders in Bayelsa State. Photo Credit: Hon. Yekini Nabena

Source: Original

A source in a report published by The Nation was quoted saying:

“This unholy alliance between the governor and APC top chieftains implies that the two may have to defect to the PDP after Lokpobiri has served his term as minister in the Tinubu administration ahead of the battle to succeed Diri in 2026.”

Bayelsa 2023: "We will not be distracted", APC to PDP

Meanwhile, a statement was released by Hon. Yekini Nabena, the spokesperson of Chief Timpreye Sylva's campaign council, confirming that the reports were mere speculations orchestrated by the opposition to play mind games and mislead electorates.

The statement reads:

"We will not be distracted because we are fully aware how desperate the incumbent governor Douye Diri has become, therefore employing all manners of tactics including propaganda and lies just to cause confusion but sadly for the PDP, it is just too late because Bayelsans have made up their minds to sack under-developer of a oil rich state."

Meanwhile, photos of Sylva, Lokpobiri, and Lyon were attached to the electronic copy of the statement in which Nabena confirmed that the trio recently held a strategic meeting ahead of the election slated for Saturday, November 11.

As seen in the picture, the national chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, was also a part of the strategic meeting.

Meanwhile, the APC has urged its supporters and the general public to keep calm and disregard the speculations about the alleged cracks within the camp of the APC in Bayelsa.

