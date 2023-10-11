BREAKING: President Tinubu Appoints CEOs For NIPOST, NCC, NITDA, Others
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executive Officers for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and others.
The other agencies are Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) and Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC).
The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, October 11 and shared by Special Assistant to President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, @DOlusegun
Ngelale said the fresh appointments are under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.
- EVC / CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) — Aminu Maida
- MD / CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) — Nkechi Egerton-Idehen
- DG / CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) — Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi
- National Commissioner / CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) — Dr. Vincent Olatunji
- Postmaster General / CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) — Tola Odeyemi
