Nollywood actor Wale Ojo is happy to have bagged an AMVCA Award during the gala night on May 11, 2024

He took to Instagram to share him holding his award plaque as he called on 'Mama' that he won at last

Fans were happy for the dedicated actor as they took to the comments section to rejoice with him over his win

Nollywood actor, Wale Ojo, is still basking in the euphoria of winning the Best Actor of the Year at the 2024 edition of the AMVCA Award, which took place on May 11, 2024.

Legit.ng had reported that the 2024 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award had taken place at the Eko Hotel and Suite on Saturday, May 11, 2024. 'Breath of Life', a film Ojo featured in, won big at the event.

Taking to social media to celebrate his big win as the Best Actor in the movie, 'Breath of Life'. He called on the person he referred to as 'mama' and told the person that he won.

Wale Ojo celebrates AMVCA's win. Photo credit @realwaleojo

Source: Instagram

Ojo shows off award plaque

In his post, the talented actor posed with his award plaque in a lovely photo. The actor ensured the name and title that he won was obvious to his fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Recall that Ojo had contended with the likes of Stan Nze, RMD, Lateef Adedimeji and others. In a poll conducted by Legit.ng, fans picked their favourites. Just like the fans predicted, Ojo went home with the plaque.

See the post here:

Reactions trail the post made by Ojo

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Ojo about his award. Here are some of the comments below:

@funnyboneofficial:

"Legendary."

@ritadominic:

"Very well deserved! Wonderful performance in Breath of life Wale."

@mrmacaroni1:

"King Thespian!."

@officialosas:

"Congratulations to youuuuuuu Uncle Wale!!!"

@alexxekubo:

"Congratulations Unc you are an amazing actor."

@official2ba:

"Congrats."

@opuaya_starr:

"You deserve this for that brilliant performance in breathe of life."

@funlolafar:

"Well done! Check your WhatsApp jare!"

@ekayfoods_calabarspecial:

"Period. Eeehhhhh! Yes! God did it! I prayed for this. You deserve this and more sir. Hollywood is next."

@ms_zamfy:

"I am so so excited. This was my prayer all week. God did."

Reno Omkri mistakes Wale Ojo to dad

Legit.ng had reported that Omkri had put out a video of his young daughter with Ojo.

In the recording, Ojo, was carrying the baby, who held onto him as if he was her father.

Omkri explained that his daughter ran to Ojo thinking he was the one.

Source: Legit.ng