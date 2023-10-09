The Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led Kano state government has banned the use of six textbooks in schools in the state

The 6 textbooks were banned in all the Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools due to the inclusion of inappropriate contents

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Planning Research and Statistics office of the Special Adviser on Private and Voluntary Institutions in Kano, Hamisu Ibrahim

Kano State - Six textbooks have been banned for use in all the Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools in all the 44 LGA of Kano state.

The Director of Planning Research and Statistics office of the Special Adviser on Private and Voluntary Institutions in Kano, Hamisu Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement, ThisDay reported.

Kano govt bans 6 textbooks in schools over inappropriate content Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Why the textbook are banned in Kano

Ibrahim said the ban was due to the inclusion of inappropriate and sex*ally explicit content in the books.

He warned private and voluntary school operators to desist from using the books in their curriculum.

“The Kano State Government wishes to notify operators of both private and voluntary schools in the state that the under-listed textbooks are prohibited for instruction, and use in all Nursery Primary and Secondary Schools in the state, due to observed inclusion of inappropriate and sex*ally explicit content that is harmful to the morale of young students.”

List of the 6 banned textbooks

According to the statement, below is the list of the banned textbooks:

The Queen Premier (All Editions) a royal school series published by Nelson Publisher company;

Basic Science for Junior Secondary School by Razat Publishers 2018 edition for JSS3

Active Basic Science 2014 edition by Tola Anjorin, Okochuku Okolo, Philias Yara, Bamidele Mutiu, Farima Kaki, Lydia Gbagu;

Basic Science and Technology for Junior Secondary School 1, 2, and 3 by W.K Hamzat, S. Bakare.

New Concept English for junior secondary school for JSS2 (revised edition 2018) by J Eyisi, A Adekunle, T Adepolu, F Ademola Adeoye, Q Adams, and J Eto;

Basic Social Studies for Primary School by J Obebe, D M Muhammad A N Nwosu, J A Adeyanju, and H Gabin.

