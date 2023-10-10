BREAKING: Tinubu Writes National Assembly to Confirm 17 New Appointees (Full List)
- President Bola Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives to consider confirming the new 17 board members of the NDDC
- The 17 nominees of the NDDC board that the president forwarded to the Lower Chamber, including the chairman, Chiedu Ebie, from Delta State
- Ben Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House, read the letter of President Tinubu during plenary on Tuesday
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has sought the confirmation of the chairman and the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) at the House of Representatives.
According to President Tinubu, his request was in line with the provision of section 2(2) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment etc.) Act, The Nation reported.
Tinubu forwards names of 17 NDDC board members to House of Representatives
Ben Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, read the president's letter on the plenary floor on Tuesday, October 10. Tinubu had directed the letter to Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives, dated August 30.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Tinubu's letter partly read:
"I am pleased to present the under-listed seventeen nominees for the consideration of the House of Representatives for the positions of Chairman and members of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.”
Full list of 17 NDDC board members
Below is the full list of the appointees:
- Mr. Chiedu Ebie (Chairman) Delta State,
- Dr Samuel Ogbuku (Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer) Bayelsa
- Mr Boma lyaye ED (Finance and Admin) Rivers
- Mr.Victor Antai ED (Projects) Akwa-lbom
- Hon. Otito Atikase ED (Corporate Services) Ondo
- Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa, State Representative Bayelsa
- Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono, State Representative Akwa-lbom
- Rt.Hon. Monday Igbuya, State Representative Delta
- Chief Tony Okocha, State Representative Rivers
- Hon Patrick Aisowieren, State Representative Edo
- Mr.Kyrian C Uchegbu, State Representative Imo
- Victor Kolade Akinjo, State Representative Ondo
- Chief Dimgba Eruba, State Representative Abia
- Rt. Hon. Orok Otu Duke, State Representative Cross River
- Hon Nick Wende, Zonal Representative North Central
- Hon Namdas Abdulrazak, Zonal Representative North East
- Sen. Dr.Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, Zonal Representative North West
"We sell to the market": FG dismisses report on return of fuel subsidy
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has opened up on the report that the administration has returned to the fuel subsidy regime.
Mele Kyari, the GCEO of the NNPC Limited, said the government understands why the marketers have been unable to import fuel, and that is why the government has to intervene.
Kyari, who addressed journalists after meeting with President Tinubu at the villa, dispelled the report of the return of the fuel subsidy.
Source: Legit.ng