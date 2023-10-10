President Bola Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives to consider confirming the new 17 board members of the NDDC

The 17 nominees of the NDDC board that the president forwarded to the Lower Chamber, including the chairman, Chiedu Ebie, from Delta State

Ben Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House, read the letter of President Tinubu during plenary on Tuesday

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has sought the confirmation of the chairman and the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) at the House of Representatives.

According to President Tinubu, his request was in line with the provision of section 2(2) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment etc.) Act, The Nation reported.

Tinubu urges House of Representatives to confirm 17 appointees Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu forwards names of 17 NDDC board members to House of Representatives

Ben Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, read the president's letter on the plenary floor on Tuesday, October 10. Tinubu had directed the letter to Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives, dated August 30.

Tinubu's letter partly read:

"I am pleased to present the under-listed seventeen nominees for the consideration of the House of Representatives for the positions of Chairman and members of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.”

Full list of 17 NDDC board members

Below is the full list of the appointees:

Mr. Chiedu Ebie (Chairman) Delta State, Dr Samuel Ogbuku (Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer) Bayelsa Mr Boma lyaye ED (Finance and Admin) Rivers Mr.Victor Antai ED (Projects) Akwa-lbom Hon. Otito Atikase ED (Corporate Services) Ondo Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa, State Representative Bayelsa Mr. Abasi Ndikan Nkono, State Representative Akwa-lbom Rt.Hon. Monday Igbuya, State Representative Delta Chief Tony Okocha, State Representative Rivers Hon Patrick Aisowieren, State Representative Edo Mr.Kyrian C Uchegbu, State Representative Imo Victor Kolade Akinjo, State Representative Ondo Chief Dimgba Eruba, State Representative Abia Rt. Hon. Orok Otu Duke, State Representative Cross River Hon Nick Wende, Zonal Representative North Central Hon Namdas Abdulrazak, Zonal Representative North East Sen. Dr.Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, Zonal Representative North West

Source: Legit.ng