After writing the 2024 UTME, a young lady discovered that she scored only 161 marks out of the 400 obtainable

The student has discovered that the minimum cut-off mark for the university she applied to is pegged at 180

The candidate posted the result online and asked if she would be accepted into the school or if she should take JAMB again

A young young sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and scored 161.

The JAMB candidate posted her result online and asked if she could use the UTME result to gain admission into the university.

The lady scored 161 marks in JAMB. Photo credit: Getty Images/Hill Street Studios and JAMB. Lady's photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

She discovered that the minimum cut-off mark for the institution where she applied for admission is 180.

She asked if she should wait and retake UTME again in 2025. Universities in Nigeria have different cut-off marks.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She said it was her first time writing JAMB, and she was confused about what to do after scoring less than the university's cut-off mark.

He asked:

"Hello everyone! This is my first time of writing JAMB. I score 161, and my applied institution's cut-off mark is 180. Please what can I do? Help a sister. Or I must wait for another year to write another exam?"

The university cut-off mark in Nigeria is the minimum mark a school expects applicants to score in the JAMB UTME.

One of the advisers in the group told her that it was possible for her to still be admitted into the university with the mark she scored.

Candidate loses SIM used to register for UTME

Meanwhile, a JAMB candidate said he lost the SIM card which he used to register for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He said he has been unable to check his JAMB UTME result because he does not have the phone number he used to register.

He shared his experience in a Facebook group to get advice on how to access his UTME result, which according to him, is not on the JAMB portal.

JAMB has explained that the only way to check the UTME result is through SMS codes.

Source: Legit.ng