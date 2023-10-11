Peter Obi has given his take on the controversy surrounding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's academic records

There has been a buzz about the authenticity of Tinubu's certificate from Chicago State University

During a press briefing in Abuja, Obi gave reasons why President Tinubu must have a straightening with Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The LP presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, has finally opened up about his thoughts on the identity and alleged certificate forgery scandal surrounding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a press briefing held in Abuja on Wednesday, October 11, Obi enumerated a series of factors that must be considered for President Tinubu to be vindicated and for the reputation of Nigeria to be restored.

Peter Obi held a press conference in Abuja to address Nigerians on his view about the certificate scandal of President Bola Tinubu. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

However, Obi placed more emphasis on the reputation of Nigeria in the international community and the need for President Tinubu to clear himself and reduce unnecessary attention.

1. Nigeria's global reputation

According to Obi's speech at the press conference, the reputation of Nigeria on the global scene had been tarnished due to the ongoing scandal surrounding the president.

He stated that Nigerians are now being stereotyped by their international counterparts, and Nigerians living as immigrants in other parts of the world might suffer the consequences therein.

Obi said:

"...Tinubu’s many lingering identity question marks has further worsened Nigeria’s less-than-glorious image internationally. Uninformed outsiders now see every other Nigerian as a potential fraudster, certain forger, or identity thief.

"The controversy is unnecessary, just as the implicit global embarrassment could have been avoided."

2. Obi's message to Tinubu

Meanwhile, Obi advised that President Tinubu could save himself from unnecessary attention and come out to clear the air on the controversies surrounding his identity and name.

Obi told Tinbu to "let the world know his name, nationality, place of birth, his parentage, the primary and secondary schools he attended with dates as well as the actual universities he attended and certificates obtained."

He said:

"In his (Tinubu) present capacity as a leader of a nation of over 200m Nigerians, his true identity is a matter of grave national and international interest.

"The people deserve to know for a certainty the true identity of their leader, and this overrides whatever rights he may have to personal privacy."

No evidence President Tinubu forged Chicago State University certificate, says BBC

Meanwhile, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Global Disinformation Team has confirmed the authenticity of the certificate President Tinubu submitted to INEC.

The BBC team said there is no evidence that the CSU certificate President Tinubu submitted to INEC was forged.

According to the BBC investigation, President Tinubu's certificate marched three diplomas CSU released to Atiku Abubakar.

